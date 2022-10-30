Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its monthly meeting Oct. 8 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Longview.
Community projects and plans were made for the months of October and November. Members distributed pink ribbons to workplaces, churches and schools for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Plans were made for the “Adopt a School” project, Military Awareness and Thanksgiving projects. Theta Mu Zeta actively participated in the Sickle Cell Warriors of Texas Blood Drive at Galilee Baptist Church in Longview on Sept. 24th. Member Olympia Bradley was instrumental in Theta Mu Zeta Chapter participating in the blood drive activities. Members interacted with donors, passed out snacks, $20 Amazon gift cards, and sickle cell T-shirts provided by the Sickle Cell Warriors of Texas.
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter held its Fall Informational Interest Meeting on Sept. 25 at Galilee Baptist Church.
Member Kay Holmes is chairperson of the membership intake process. The afternoon was full of food, fun and fellowship.
For information, contact Susan Moon, president, at (903) 746-4078 or Kay Holmes, first vice president, at (903) 574-0190.