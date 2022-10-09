P.E.O. Chapter FN

P.E.O. Chapter FN met Sept. 1 in the Recreational Outreach Center (the ROC) at First Baptist Church.

Co-hostesses were Melinda Johnson, Lois Knous and Janet Read. President Laney Mobley called the meeting to order with 18 members present.

Kristen Kizer presented a program on “The Fun of Aging.”

P.E.O. Is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

