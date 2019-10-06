Delta Kappa GammaThe Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International had its regular meeting Sept. 17 at the community center of Pine Tree ISD. The co-hostesses were Iler Boyd, chairwoman, Jan Riley, and Linda Semlear.
President Shalonda Adams moderated the re-commitment ceremony of Delta Kappa Gamma members and discussed the summer’s 90th Texas State Convention of Delta Kappa Gamma in Arlington, membership goals, status of home-bound members and plans for future meetings.
The next meeting has been set for Tuesday at the Pine Tree ISD PACE campus.
Daughters of the American RevolutionThe Aaron Burleson Chapter of the D.A.R. met recently at the Longview Public Library with Salley Moseley presiding.
The program, “Fun with Honeybees,” was presented by John Ross, Cindy Coleman and Sue Dunn, who all keep bee hives. Members tasted samples of different types of honey.
Members met in Gladewater, with members of the Capt. William Young and Cherokee Trace Chapters in celebration of Constitution Week. Regent Elaine Osteen quizzed all members about the Constitution and its signers.
The next meeting has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Longview Public Library.