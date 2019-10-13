P.E.O. Chapter Meeting

The P.E.O. Chapter FN met Oct. 5 at the home of Rebecca Melton. Co-hosteses were Martha Rutherford and Jerri Palmer.

A business meeting followed the initiation of a new member.

— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to the attention of Club News at (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.