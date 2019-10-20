Delta Kappa GammaThe Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Oct. 8 for a regular monthly meeting at the Pine Tree ISD Community Center. Hostesses were Chairman Phyllis Good and Janel Hewitt. Lois Nowell, scholarship committee chairwoman, reported the annual scholarship deadline as March 23.
The program speaker was volunteer DeLoris Arline with Beds of Hope, which is a nonprofit organization that furnishes new beds, pillows and bedding to children going into foster care through Child Protective Services.
The group’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the PACE Campus of PTISD, with guest speaker LaRon Chadwick, discussing finance, credit and tax information.