Furr Ever Pets Rescue April Foolishness: now through April 30, Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org, facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Yancey: Just say it: It's wrong
- Deputies find 2 people dead after Gregg County shooting
- Longview hospitals plan for possible surge of patients
- Longview mayor: More restrictions could be coming after COVID-19 cases jump 65%
- Mayor expands order as Gregg County cases increase 17%
- Additional COVID-19 restrictions issued in Longview; Gregg County cases now at 34
- City of Longview employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Gregg County adds three confirmed cases of COVID-19 for total of 37
- Longview police: Man charged after shaking, injuring child
- Stores, residents voice support for new Longview restrictions
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: