Furr Ever Pets Rescue April Foolishness: now through April 30, Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org, facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview woman gets 16 years for robbery
- Shuttered Longview shops prepping for curbside opening Friday
- Tractor-trailer lands in creek after crash on I-20 south of Longview
- Officials ID driver killed when tractor-trailer went off I-20 into creek
- Warrant says man meant to kill different woman in January shooting at Longview apartments
- ET Football: Gladewater's Berry resigns, accepts Lobo coordinator position
- More recoveries in Gregg County as restrictions begin to ease
- Longview man files federal lawsuit on mistaken identity claims
- East Texas area's unemployed 'scrimp and scrape' to make ends meet
- Case count jumps by 62 across region; Gregg County sees biggest increase in a week
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: