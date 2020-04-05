Furr Ever Pets Rescue April Foolishness: now through April 30, Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org, facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joe Exotic files $94 million lawsuit over his prosecution
- Warrant: Longview man forced women into prostitution
- Upshur County's second case is within Gilmer city limits
- Gregg County records 5th coronavirus case; GoFundMe page set up for local family
- Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrest Kilgore man after shots fired call
- Living with coronavirus: Tyler man who tested positive explains ordeal
- Longview plant reopens after employee diagnosed with coronavirus
- Official: Harrison County has coronavirus-related death
- Does COVID-19 coronavirus affect Child Custody or Visitation?
- Abbott further limits travel from Louisiana, announces ad hoc hospital in Dallas to deal with pandemic
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: