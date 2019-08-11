Stuff-the-Bus for Longview ISD: Donations accepted noon to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; drop off in bin at Center Court in Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. School supply lists available at longviewmall.com . For information, call (903) 753-4452.
Novel Night-Vegas: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 31. Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. in Longview. Join the Friends of the Longview Public Library to raise and provide funding for future library programs, materials and services with Vegas-style entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $50 for one ticket, $80 for two ticket, with sponsor options available. Must be 21 or older to purchase tickets and attend. Visit longviewtexas.gov/3480/Novel-Night or call Cassie at (903) 237-1350, for information.
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for a four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.