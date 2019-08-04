Save Our City Back-To-School Supply Drive: Donations accepted through Aug. 10, drop off locations: Longview Square Apartments Community Room, 1600 Pine Tree Road in Longview; Robert Wilson Ministry Special Needs Group Home, 520 W. Radio St. in Longview. Items needed: back packs, notebook paper, pencils, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, school boxes, pens, notebooks, highlighters, liquid glue, glue sticks and Crayons. The supply drive is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Longview Square Apartments Community Room. For information, call Larquita Yancy at (903) 252-2421 or email larquitayancy@gmail.com .
Stuff-the-Bus for Longview ISD: Donations accepted 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 13; drop off in bin at Center Court in Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. School supply lists available at longviewmall.com . For information, call (903) 753-4452.
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.