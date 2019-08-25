Jackson Area Resource Service Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Brushy Landing, 5121 FM 726 in Jefferson at the south end of the Lake O’ Pines dam. Members of this community organization will have baked treats, craft and gift items for sale. Benefits will provide helping hands to Marion County neighbors. For information, call (903) 256-0031.
Novel Night-Vegas: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. in Longview. Join the Friends of the Longview Public Library to raise and provide funding for future library programs, materials and services with Vegas-style entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $50 for one ticket, $80 for two ticket, with sponsor options available. Must be 21 or older to purchase tickets and attend. Visit longviewtexas.gov/3480/Novel-Night or call Cassie at (903) 237-1350 for information.
Annual Fall Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview. The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association presents its annual fall fundraiser that benefits community outreach and educational programs in the county. There will be a wide variety of expertly grown indoor and outdoor plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant care and gardening questions. Attendees are asked to park in the rear of the building. For information, call (903) 236-8429.
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for a four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.