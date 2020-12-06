Bikers Against Bullying East Texas Toy Run: Dec. 5, Whataburger on Gilmer Road. Event will benefit Benchmark Family Services, which provides services to area children in need of foster care. Anyone wishing to participate on motorcycles or in cars is welcome. Bring a new, unwrapped toy up to $25 or a gift card up to $25. The group will be at Whataburger from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. At 11 a.m., they will travel from Whataburger to Benchmark Family Services on Fourth Street. For information, send email to: bikersagainstbullyingeasttexas@gmail.com .
