Longview Christian School Comedy Gala: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. The gala is an “evening of laughter and inspiration” featuring humorist Jeanne Robertson. A former Miss North Carolina, Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. All proceeds will benefit Longview Christian School. Tickets cost $25 to $40 and are available at belchercenter.com .
Community Fundraisers: Dec. 29, 2019
— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.