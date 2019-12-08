Collecting Coats for Kilgore ISD: now through Dec. 15. Tara Harris State Farm Office, 1600 S. Henderson Blvd., and The Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., in Kilgore are collecting gently used or new coats in all sizes, with emphasis on XL and larger, for Kilgore ISD students. For information, call (903) 984-0678 or (903) 984-8141.
Longview Christian School Comedy Gala: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. The gala is an “evening of laughter and inspiration” featuring humorist Jeanne Robertson. A former Miss North Carolina, Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. All proceeds will benefit Longview Christian School. Tickets cost $25 to $40 and are available at belchercenter.com .