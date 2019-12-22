Longview Christian School Comedy Gala: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. The gala is an “evening of laughter and inspiration” featuring humorist Jeanne Robertson. A former Miss North Carolina, Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. All proceeds will benefit Longview Christian School. Tickets cost $25 to $40 and are available at belchercenter.com .
