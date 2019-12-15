Photos with Santa: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Free photo of your pet with Santa with $9.95 donation to Partnership for Pets of East Texas. For information, email information@pfpEastTexas.org .
Collecting Coats for Kilgore ISD: Through today. Tara Harris State Farm Office, 1600 S. Henderson Blvd., and The Back Porch, 904 Broadway Blvd., in Kilgore are collecting gently used or new coats in all sizes, with emphasis on XL and larger, for Kilgore ISD students. For information, call (903) 984-0678 or (903) 984-8141.
Jingle Bells Bake Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 21. Petsmart, 3096 N Eastman Road, Suite 106, Longview. Come buy baked goods for your family gathering. All proceeds benefit Regard4Life Animal Rescue. Email Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Longview Christian School Comedy Gala: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. The gala is an “evening of laughter and inspiration” featuring humorist Jeanne Robertson. A former Miss North Carolina, Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. All proceeds will benefit Longview Christian School. Tickets cost $25 to $40 and are available at belchercenter.com .