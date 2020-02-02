Polar Plunge 2020: 9 a.m. Saturday, Lake Gladewater, 1604 Lakeshore Drive in Gladewater. The Special Olympics Texas is gathering to take the “Polar Plunge” to raise money toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for local residents with intellectual disabilities. Cost is $20 for youth younger than 18 and college students with ID, $30 for adults; sponsorships are available. Visit sotx.org/polarplunge for fundraising information; email Chris Darnell at cdarnell@sotx.org or call (512) 921-0463.
Fire Truck Pull: 11 a.m. Saturday, Lake Gladewater, 1604 Lakeshore Drive in Gladewater. Join local law enforcement to play “tug of war” to support Special Olympics Texas athletes. Registration is $250 per team of 10 for $25 per person. Register at sotx.org/firetruckpull or call (936) 639-1755.
Healing for Heather Restaurant Fundraising Event: 3 p.m. to midnight Feb. 11, Bubba’s 33 Diner, 200 E. Loop 281 in Longview. There will be a baked sale, raffle tickets and t-shirts at the entrance, with 10% of the restaurant sales going directly to pay for cancer treatments for Heather Huffman of Longview, who is battling stage 4 esophageal gastric junction cancer. Donations can also be made at Facebook by search Healing for Heather. For information, call Melissa Reeves at (903) 680-0233.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue Valentine’s Event: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15, PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 106 in Longview. Meet your new best friend and have your photo taken with them in the kissing booth, shop homemade blankets, dog-themed pillows, cups, arts and crafts. Food vendors Coffee & T’s and Street-Licious will be available. All proceeds benefit Regard4Life Animal Rescue pet adoption agency. For information, visit facebook.com/Regard4Life/ or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .