Healing for Heather Restaurant Fundraising Event: 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25, Schlotzsky’s, 720 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer. Raffle tickets and T-shirts will be available at the entrance for purchase; attendees can sign up for “Heather’s 300/$100 families”; and 20% of the restaurant sales will go to support Heather Huffman of Longview, who is battling stage 4 esophageal gastric junction cancer. Donations also can be made at Facebook by search “Healing for Heather.” For information, call Melissa Reeves at (903) 767-2343.
Sillin’ Over: 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 17, The Crossing at Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview. Event will feature a dinner, drama and celebration in honor of the House of Hope’s 14th anniversary. Tickets are $20. Proceeds will benefit the House of Hope. Call (903) 295-0904 or visit eventbrite.com for sponsorship and ticket information.
Longview Wine Festival: noon to 6 p.m. April 25, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63 in Longview. More than 20 wineries and 50 vendors are set to attended, and live music is planned. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $75 for VIP admission. Proceeds benefit programs and support provided by the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Call (903) 230-8001 or visit etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ for sponsorship and ticket information.