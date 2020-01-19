Revive Recovery Benefit Concert: 3 to 10 p.m. Jan. 26, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road in Longview. Join local Christian bands Torn Veil, Cross Ways, rap artist Jermaine Jackson, Dillon Loving, Jenn Ford and Darrin Morris performing to benefit the addiction recovery program. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $15 for couples and $5 for children younger than 15. For information, visit facebook.com/events/1392561867534255/ or call, (903) 738-5382.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue Valentine’s Event: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15, PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 106 in Longview. Meet your new best friend and have your photo taken with them in the kissing booth. Enjoy foods from vendors Coffee & T’s and Street-Licious. All proceeds benefit Regard4Life Animal Rescue pet adoption agency. For information, visit facebook.com/Regard4Life/ or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
A Knight to Remember Spring Gala: 6 p.m. April 25, The Summit Club, 3700 Judson Road in Longview. The gala is an evening of dinner and dancing to the music of Dagnabbit to honor supporters of St. Mary’s Catholic School. Event features a silent auction and raffle for 2017 Chevrolet Camaro LT. For information and sponsorship, email gpeters@stmaryslgv.org.