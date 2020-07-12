Summer of 100 Heroes: now through Aug. 31; Asbury House Child Enrichment Center has canceled its annual garage sale due to COVID-19. The garage sale provided much-needed funds throughout the year. The Summer of 100 Heroes is an adapted fundraising campaign to add 100 donors, also known as “Heroes,” to their Asbury Heroes Monthly Giving Club at $25 per month or more. This campaign will financially replace the traditional summer fundraiser. For donation information, visit asburyhouse.net or call Rachel, at (903) 212-2199.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue Fundraiser: continuing until group returns to Wet Pets N Critters; Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org , facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
