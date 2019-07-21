47th Annual Asbury House Child Enrichment Garage Sale: Donations accepted at 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, drop off location: Saf-T-Box storage at the corner of Whaley and Green streets. Additional items will be accepted July 29 and 30 in the Faith Center at First United Methodist Church at the corner of Whaley and Green streets. This is the annual fundraiser for Asbury House, a nonprofit agency, that provides funding for year-round preschool and child cares services to financially disadvantaged families. The garage sale will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 in the Faith Center. For information about donations, call Bonnie Edmund at (903) 452-1440 or email bonnieedmund@gmail.com .
Food Pantry/Commodities Closet Drive: Through July 31, The Salvation Army of Longview is working with Southside Bank to collect non-perishable food items, such as box dinners, canned goods and bags of pastas. Donations can be dropped off at the following Southside Bank branch locations: 2395 H.G. Mosley Parkway, 2301 W. Loop 281 (in Super 1 Foods), and 1217 E. Marshall Ave. (in Super 1 Foods) all in Longview. For information, call (903) 215-8463.
Support Special Olympics: Through July 31, Cavender’s Boot City is teaming with Special Olympics Texas, a nonprofit organization that supports children and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities. Paper torches will be available to purchase for $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout counter of each Cavendar’s Texas store location and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one. For information, visit specialolympicstexas.org .
Save Our City Back-To-School Supply Drive: Donations accepted through Aug. 10, drop off locations: Longview Square Apartments Community Room, 1600 Pine Tree Road in Longview; Robert Wilson Ministry Special Needs Group Home, 520 W. Radio St. in Longview. Items needed: back packs, notebook paper, pencils, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, school boxes, pens, notebooks, highlighters, liquid glue, glue sticks and Crayons. The supply drive is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Longview Square Apartments Community Room. For information, call Larquita Yancy at (903) 252-2421 or email larquitayancy@gmail.com .