Food Pantry/Commodities Closet Drive: through July 31, The Salvation Army of Longview is working with Southside Bank to collect non-perishable food items, such as box dinners, canned goods and bags of pastas. Donations can be dropped off at the following Southside Bank branch locations: 2395 H.G. Mosley Parkway, 2301 W. Loop 281 (in Super 1 Foods), and 1217 E. Marshall Ave. (in Super 1 Foods) all in Longview. For information, call (903) 215-8463.
Support Special Olympics: through July 31, Cavender’s Boot City is partnering with Special Olympics Texas, a nonprofit organization that supports children and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities. Paper torches will be available to purchase for $1, $5, or $10 at the checkout counter of each Cavendar’s Texas store location, and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one. For information, visit specialolympicstexas.org .