Food Pantry/Commodities Closet Drive: Through July 31, The Salvation Army of Longview is working with Southside Bank to collect non-perishable food items, such as box dinners, canned goods and bags of pastas. Donations can be dropped off at the following Southside Bank branch locations: 2395 H.G. Mosley Parkway, 2301 W. Loop 281 (in Super 1 Foods), and 1217 E. Marshall Ave. (in Super 1 Foods) all in Longview. For information, call (903) 215-8463.
Support Special Olympics: Through July 31, Cavender’s Boot City is teaming with Special Olympics Texas, a nonprofit organization that supports children and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities. Paper torches will be available to purchase for $1, $5 or $10 at the checkout counter of each Cavendar’s Texas store location and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one. For information, visit specialolympicstexas.org .
47th Annual Asbury House Child Enrichment Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2; 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3, in the Faith Center at First United Methodist Church at the corner of Whaley and Green streets. This is the annual fundraiser for Asbury House, a nonprofit agency, that provides funding for year-round preschool and child cares services to financially disadvantaged families. For information, call Bonnie Edmund at (903) 452-1440 or email bonnieedmund@gmail.com .
Save Our City Back-To-School Supply Drive: Donations accepted through Aug. 10, drop off locations: Longview Square Apartments Community Room, 1600 Pine Tree Road in Longview; Robert Wilson Ministry Special Needs Group Home, 520 W. Radio St. in Longview. Items needed: back packs, notebook paper, pencils, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, school boxes, pens, notebooks, highlighters, liquid glue, glue sticks and Crayons. The supply drive is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Longview Square Apartments Community Room. For information, call Larquita Yancy at (903) 252-2421 or email larquitayancy@gmail.com .
