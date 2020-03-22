Furr Ever Pets Rescue March Madness: through March 31, Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org, facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
CANCELED – Harrison County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: For information, call (903) 935-8413 or visit Harrison County Master Gardeners on Facebook.
POSTPONED — 9th Annual Mudbugs & Music: For reschedule information, call (903) 753-0723.
POSTPONED – United Methodist Women Garden Sale/Lunch: For reschedule information, call Bettye Craddock at (903) 736-0498.
POSTPONED — Spillin’ Over — House of Hope 14th Anniversary Celebration: For reschedule information, call (903) 295-0904.
CANCELED – Longview Wine Festival: For information, call (903) 230-8001 or visit etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ for details.
— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.