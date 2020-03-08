Harrison County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St. in Marshall. Event will feature plants grown by the Master Gardeners and professional gardeners specifically for this sale. Proceeds are used to fund programs for local schools, libraries and scholarships for graduating seniors majoring in a horticultural field. Admission is free. For information, call (903) 935-8413 or visit Harrison County Master Gardeners on Facebook.
Healing for Heather Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road in Longview. Any items not sold by 1 p.m. will be reduced to half price, and remaining items will be donated to the House of Disciples. Raffle tickets and T-shirts will be available for purchase. Sales will go to support Heather Huffman of Longview, who is battling Stage 4 esophageal gastric junction cancer. Donations also can be made at Facebook by search “Healing for Heather.” For information, call Melissa Reeves at (903) 767-2343; to donate items to the garage sale, call Danna Gooch at (903) 239-2204.
9th Annual Mudbugs & Music: 6 to 10 p.m. March 28, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview. All you can eat crawfish, beer, and margaritas; live music by The Dagnabbit Band, cornhole tournament and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the The Arc of Gregg County. Presale tickets are $60; $75 at the door. Call (903) 753-0723 for table sponsorship and ticket information.
United Methodist Women Garden Sale/Lunch: 10 a.m. April 3, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, 400 N. Fredonia St., enter on Whaley Street in Longview. Event will have a wide range of plants, homemade baked goods and an $8 chicken spaghetti lunch. Proceeds will benefit missions supported by Longview United Methodist Women. Free delivery lunch takeout April 2 for minimum of five orders. For orders, call Jean Moore, (903) 297-5695, or Karen Ward, (903) 238-5639, by March 30. For general information, call Bettye Craddock, (903) 736-0498.
Spillin’ Over: 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 17, The Crossing at Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281 in Longview. Event will feature a dinner, drama and celebration in honor of the House of Hope’s 14th anniversary. Tickets are $20; sponsored table for 8 is $150. Proceeds will benefit the House of Hope. Call (903) 295-0904 or visit eventbrite.com for sponsorship and ticket information.
Longview Wine Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. April 25, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63 in Longview. More than 20 wineries and 50 vendors are set to attend, and live music is scheduled. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $75 for VIP admission. Proceeds benefit programs and support provided by the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Call (903) 230-8001 or visit etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ for sponsorship and ticket information.