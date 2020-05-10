Furr Ever Pets Rescue Fundraiser: continuing until group returns to Wet Pets N Critters; Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org , facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
