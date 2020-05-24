Drive Thru Donation Drop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; drop off located in front of Lori Ivey State Farm, 3216 N. Fourth St., in Longview. Items needed: boxed fans, pantry items such as dried beans, pasta, cereal and canned goods, hygiene items such as shampoo, toothpaste, razors, and deodorant. All donations will benefit Longview Community Ministries, sponsored by Lori Ivey State Farm. For information, call (903) 758-1432.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue Fundraiser: continuing until group returns to Wet Pets N Critters; Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org , facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .