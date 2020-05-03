■ Furr Ever Pets Rescue Fundraiser: now through May 31, Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org, facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Longview senior nursing facility
- Police: Longview woman shot, killed man in 'domestic-related' incident
- Gregg County sees increase in COVID-19 cases
- Texas stay-at-home order to expire; Gov. Abbott clears way for some businesses to open Friday
- Longview woman facing capital murder charge after death of infant
- With restrictions in place, Longview restaurants welcome dine-in customers
- Longview businesses approach reopening with caution
- Halliburton lays off 233 employees at Kilgore facility
- US Steel plant in Lone Star announces layoffs; facility likely to be idled
- Gregg County reports first COVID-19 death; second jail inmate tests positive
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: