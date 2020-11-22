“A Gift that Keeps on Giving” Cookbook Fundraiser: Now through Nov. 30; The House of Hope cookbook “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style” has 190 pages of recipes, including a helpful hint section in the back, for $15. Cookbooks can be purchased at the House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview, or at ahopeforwomen.org by clicking the new fundraiser button. For information, call Shawna at (903) 295-0904.
