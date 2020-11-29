“A Gift that Keeps on Giving” Cookbook Fundraiser: Now through Nov. 30; The House of Hope cookbook “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style” has 190 pages of recipes, including a helpful hint section in the back, for $15. Cookbooks can be purchased at the House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview, or at ahopeforwomen.org by clicking the new fundraiser button. For information, call Shawna at (903) 295-0904.
Bikers Against Bullying East Texas Toy Run: Dec. 5, Whataburger on Gilmer Road. Event will benefit Benchmark Family Services, which provides services to area children in need of foster care. Anyone wishing to participate on motorcycles or in cars is welcome. Bring a new, unwrapped toy up to $25 or a gift card up to $25. The group will be at Whataburger from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. At 11 a.m., they will travel from Whataburger to Benchmark Family Services on Fourth Street. For information, send email to: bikersagainstbullyingeasttexas@gmail.com .