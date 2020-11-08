“A Gift that Keeps on Giving” Cookbook Fundraiser: now through Nov. 30; The House of Hope cookbook “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style” has 190 pages of recipes, including a helpful hint section in the back, for $15. Cookbooks can be purchased at the House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview, or at ahopeforwomen.org by clicking the new fundraiser button. For information, call Shawna at (903) 295-0904.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Santa Land creator injured in accident, to miss opening night
- SWEPCO to retire Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville in 2023
- How Gregg County voted
- Man killed in Longview fire identified
- Longview grad McConaughey gets birthday serenade, reveals words his kids 'can't' say
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Longview jump
- Click above for updated national and local election stories
- Supporters urge Carthage ISD to reinstate teacher on leave
- ET Football: Highland Park tops Lobos, 18-13
- New signs welcome drivers to Longview
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted: