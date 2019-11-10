PTISD School Clothing Drive: During regular school hours through Friday at Pine Tree Middle School office, 600 Pine Tree Parkway in Longview. The district is encouraging community members to clean out their closets and donate gently used clothes to students in need. All sizes and school-appropriate clean garments on hangers are welcome. Acceptable donations also include new and packaged socks, new and packaged underwear and new shoes. Donations will be distributed to Pine Tree ISD students and families through the district’s Pirate Closet. For information, call (903) 295-5160.
Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview. Food donations consisting of canned goods, bread and frozen meats will be accepted as well as monetary donations. Contact: Horaney’s, (903) 753-3661; Longview Community Ministries, (903) 753-3561; Caring and Sharing, (903) 234-9521; Newgate Mission, (903) 757-6146; or the Salvation Army, (903) 215-8463. For information, call Mark Dulweber at (903) 238-4484 or visit facebook.com/LongviewThanksgiving .