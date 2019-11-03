■ PTISD School Clothing Drive: During regular school hours through Nov. 15 at Pine Tree Middle School office, 600 Pine Tree Parkway in Longview. The district is encouraging community members to clean out their closets and donate gently used clothes to students in need. All sizes and school-appropriate clean garments on hangers are welcome. Acceptable donations also include new and packaged socks, new and packaged underwear and new shoes. Donations will be distributed to Pine Tree ISD students and families through the district’s Pirate Closet. For information, call (903) 295-5160.
■ Men’s shoe drive: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville. The church will collect shoes, socks and other items for the homeless in support of the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes effort. Committee members will accept donated men’s shoes sizes 9 to 13, as well as socks, at the church before the service. Members accepting donations: Yvonne Gregg-Toliver, (903) 235-3027; Marie Crayton, (903) 241-8489; Samantha McPhail, (903) 431-0205; Kathleen Fennel Adams, (903) 720-0294; and the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, (903) 445-3729.
■ Trek for Trykes: 5K race begins at 6 p.m., 1-mile walk begins at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259 in Longview. The Trek for Trykes is sponsored by Longview Too AMBUCS to raise funds for Am Trykes (therapeutic tricycles) for local residents with mobility issues. Cost: $30 for ages 12 and older, $15 for ages 6-12 years when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes to register online or register at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High St. or 2304 Gilmer Road. For information, call (903) 753-3329.
■ Night Under the Stars Benefit: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road in Longview, will have live music, vendors, food, a movie and cardboard boxes provided to build a cardboard city in a building competition. Tickets are $10 per person, $30 for a group of up to five people, $45 for groups of six people. All money goes to Family Promise of Longview to help children and their families who are experiencing homelessness. For tickets/information, call (903) 234-8343.