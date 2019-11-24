Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview. Food donations consisting of canned goods, bread and frozen meats will be accepted as well as monetary donations. Contact: Horaney’s, (903) 753-3661; Longview Community Ministries, (903) 753-3561; Caring and Sharing, (903) 234-9521; Newgate Mission, (903) 757-6146; or the Salvation Army, (903) 215-8463. For information, call Mark Dulweber at (903) 238-4484 or visit facebook.com/LongviewThanksgiving .
Longview Christian School Comedy Gala: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., in Longview. The gala is an “evening of laughter and inspiration” featuring humorist Jeanne Robertson. A former Miss North Carolina, Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand ‘Ole Opry. All proceeds will benefit Longview Christian School. Tickets cost $25 to $40 and are available at belchercenter.com .