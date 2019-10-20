Fall Fest Fundraiser: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Pine Tree Lodge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2711 Pine Tree Road in Longview, will host a fall fest featuring Parkway Elementary Roger Jam Band and Birch Elementary Beatles. There will be games, food and beverages sold for a nominal fee, a bounce house, horses and therapy dogs. Funds will benefit the Pine Tree Backpack Food Program. For information, call (903) 295-5000, Ext. 1781.
Boots & BBQ Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, 1852 Northridge Road in Longview. Enjoy BBQ and the music of Zane Williams and opening act The Wade Skinner Band all benefiting Camp Gilmont. Tickets and sponsorships available at 903bootsandbbq.com or call (903) 797-6400.
Men’s shoe drive: Galilee Baptist Church, 6 p.m. Nov. 5. The church at 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville will collect shoes, socks and other items for the homeless in support of the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” effort. Committee members will be accepting donated men’s shoes sizes 9 to 13, as well as socks, at the church before the service. Members accepting donations: Yvonne Gregg-Toliver, (903) 235-3027; Marie Crayton, (903) 241-8489; Samantha McPhail, (903) 431-0205; Kathleen Fennel Adams, (903) 720-0294; and the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, (903) 445-3729.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and specialty items, benefiting the “backpack” ministry for Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry of The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.