Purple Purse Supply Drive: through Oct. 11, Allstate agency owners will collect critical supplies to benefit survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse, benefiting the East Texas Crisis Center. Items needed include deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush/toothpaste, razors, and feminine hygiene products. Allstate agency drop off locations: Richard Longacre, 512 Pine Tree Road, Loop 281, Longview; Logan Eddington, 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 3, Longview; Melissa Azzam, 738 U.S. Hwy 259 N, Kilgore. Visit purplepurse.com to learn more.
The Lighter Side of Life: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259 in Longview. House for Hope will spotlight Dennis Swanberg during this steak dinner benefit. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com . If interested in sponsoring, call (903) 295-0904.
Boots & BBQ Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, 1852 Northridge Road in Longview. Enjoy BBQ and the music of Zane Williams, and opening act, The Wade Skinner Band all benefiting Camp Gilmont. Tickets and sponsorships available at 903bootsandbbq.com or call (903) 797-6400.
Men’s Shoe Drive: Galilee Baptist Church, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will collect shoes, socks, and other items for the homeless, in support of the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” outreach community project. Committee members will be accepting donated men’s shoes sizes 9 to 13, as well as socks, at the church before the service. Members accepting donations: Yvonne Gregg-Toliver, (903) 235-3027; Marie Crayton, (903) 241-8489; Samantha McPhail, (903) 431-0205; Kathleen Fennel Adams, (903) 720-0294; and the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, (903) 445-3729.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases more than 40 vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and a number of specialty items, benefiting the “backpack” ministry for the children of Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry at The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.