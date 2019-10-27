Boots & BBQ Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Spur of the Moment Ranch, 1852 Northridge Road in Longview. Enjoy BBQ and the music of Zane Williams and opening act The Wade Skinner Band all benefiting Camp Gilmont. Tickets and sponsorships available at 903bootsandbbq.com or call (903) 797-6400.
Men’s shoe drive: 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will collect shoes, socks and other items for the homeless in support of the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes effort. Committee members will accept donated men’s shoes sizes 9 to 13, as well as socks, at the church before the service. Members accepting donations: Yvonne Gregg-Toliver, (903) 235-3027; Marie Crayton, (903) 241-8489; Samantha McPhail, (903) 431-0205; Kathleen Fennel Adams, (903) 720-0294; and the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, (903) 445-3729.
Trek for Trykes: 5K race begins at 6 p.m., 1-mile walk begins at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 5, Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 422 FM 2751 at U.S. 259 in Longview. The Trek for Trykes is sponsored by Longview Too AMBUCS to raise funds for Am Trykes (therapeutic tricycles) for local residents with mobility issues. Cost: $30 for ages 12 and older, $15 for ages 6-12 years when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit getmeregistered.com/TrekforTrykes to register online or in person at Carmela Davis’ CPA offices at 714 N. High St. or 2304 Gilmer Road. For information, call (903) 753-3329.
Night Under the Stars Benefit: 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road in Longview, will have live music, vendors, food, a movie and cardboard boxes provided to build a cardboard city in a building competition. Tickets are $10 per person, $30 for a group of up to five people, $45 for groups of six people. All money goes to Family Promise of Longview to help children and their families who are experiencing homelessness. For tickets/information, call (903) 234-8343.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E. in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and specialty items, benefiting the “backpack” ministry for Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry of The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.