The Lighter Side of Life: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259 in Longview. House for Hope will spotlight Dennis Swanberg during this steak dinner benefit. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com . If interested in sponsoring, call (903) 295-0904.
Boots & BBQ Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, 1852 Northridge Road in Longview. Enjoy BBQ and the music of Zane Williams and opening act The Wade Skinner Band all benefiting Camp Gilmont. Tickets and sponsorships available at 903bootsandbbq.com or call (903) 797-6400.
Men’s Shoe Drive: Galilee Baptist Church, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, 415 Galilee Road in Hallsville, will collect shoes, socks and other items for the homeless in support of the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” effort. Committee members will be accepting donated men’s shoes sizes 9 to 13, as well as socks at the church before the service. Members accepting donations: Yvonne Gregg-Toliver, (903) 235-3027; Marie Crayton, (903) 241-8489; Samantha McPhail, (903) 431-0205; Kathleen Fennel Adams, (903) 720-0294; and the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, (903) 445-3729.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and specialty items, benefiting the “backpack” ministry for Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry of The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.