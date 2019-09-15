Taste of ScoutWest Fajita Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sep. 22, Pollard United Methodist Church Gym, 3030 New Copeland Road in Tyler. Boy Scout Troop 369 annual fajita dinner fundraiser will benefit troop trips and activities during the upcoming year. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from any Troop 369 Scout. For information visit tyler369.mytroop.us .
Annual Fall Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview. The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association presents its annual fall fundraiser that benefits community outreach and educational programs in the county. There will be a wide variety of expertly grown indoor and outdoor plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant care and gardening questions. Attendees are asked to park in the rear of the building. For information, call (903) 236-8429.
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for a four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.
The Lighter Side of Life: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259 in Longview. House for Hope will spotlight Dennis Swanberg during this steak dinner benefit. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com . If interested in sponsoring, call Shawna Stewart at (903) 295-0904.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases more than 40 vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and a number of specialty items, which benefits the “backpack” ministry for the children of Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry at The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.