Annual Fall Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview. The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association presents its annual fall fundraiser that benefits community outreach and educational programs in the county. There will be a wide variety of expertly grown indoor and outdoor plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer plant care and gardening questions. Attendees are asked to park in the rear of the building. For information, call (903) 236-8429.
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for a four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases over 40 vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and a number of specialty items which benefits the “backpack” ministry for the children of Tatum Primary. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ the King Women’s Ministry at The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.