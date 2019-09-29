What Whisper Are You Spreading: 6 p.m. Oct. 4, The Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St in Longview. Mix and mingle fundraiser benefits The Whisper Project, which works to educate and support youth in eliminating the spread of HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections and promoting a healthy lifestyle. For information, email TheWhisperProjectPresents@gmail.com .
VFW Post 4002 Clay Shoot: Oct. 5, Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 CR 3111 in Gladewater. Proceeds will help local veterans and VFW Post 4002. Cost is $500 for a four-man team and $125 for individuals. If interested in sponsoring or volunteering, call (903) 649-4198 or (903) 399-5492.
The Lighter Side of Life: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Reserve, 7725 U.S. 259 in Longview. House for Hope will spotlight Dennis Swanberg during this steak dinner benefit. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com . If interested in sponsoring, call (903) 295-0904.
Boots & BBQ Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2, Spur of the Moment Ranch, 1852 Northridge Road in Longview. Enjoy BBQ and the music of Zane Williams, and opening act, The Wade Skinner Band all benefiting Camp Gilmont. Tickets and sponsorships available at 903bootsandbbq.com or call (903) 797-6400.
The Market Arts and Crafts Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16, The Church at Lake Cherokee, 11968 FM 2011 E in Henderson. This annual fundraiser showcases more than 40 vendors selling crafts, unique gifts and a number of specialty items, which benefits the “backpack” ministry for the children of Tatum Primary School. Sponsored by the Daughters of Christ, the King Women’s Ministry at The Church at Lake Cherokee. For information, call (318) 780-0620.