“A Gift that Keeps on Giving” Cookbook Fundraiser: now through Sept. 30; The House of Hope cookbook “Classy Cookin’ Southern Style” has 190 pages of recipes, including a helpful hint section in the back, for $15. Cookbooks can be purchased at the House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., in Longview, or at ahopeforwomen.org by clicking the new fundraiser button. For information, call Shawna at (903) 295-0904.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue Fundraiser: continuing until group returns to Wet Pets N Critters; Furr Ever Pets Rescue is a nonprofit group of volunteers that provides veterinary and foster care for homeless dogs until they are adopted. Furr Ever Pets is seeking sponsors to help pay for vetting costs. Donations of any amount will benefit this rescue. For donation/information, visit furreverpetsrescue.org , facebook.com/furreverpetsrescue or email info@furreverpetsrescue.org .