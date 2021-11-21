Gilmer’s Darrin Morris took two of the top prizes – Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for his No. 1 song, “I Will,” at the Texas Country Music Awards on Nov. 14.
It was Texas country music’s biggest night of the year as Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth hosted the music awards. Top names in the Texas music scene converged in the historic stockyards for the star-studded event.
Morris and his fans were optimistic “I Will” could be the winner. The song stayed in the top spot of the Texas Country Music Chart for three weeks earlier this year, becoming Darrin Morris Band’s first No. 1 in Texas.
Several fans from East Texas where Morris got his start in the music business made the trek to Fort Worth to support their local boy, including one of the songwriters of “I Will,” Randy Morrison of Tyler.
“For a songwriter, your songs are like your babies,” Morrison said. “You write hundreds or thousands of them, and you love them all, but some you know are special. This one we knew was special when we left the writing room.”
Morrison started writing the song around the idea – if a man doesn’t give a woman attention, somebody else is going to. He finished the song with writers Matt Rogers and Jan Edwards, and it quickly became a fan favorite at live shows and on the radio.
“Most of your songs never get heard by very many people, but it’s sure special when they do, and the audience confirms that what you heard in the writing room was right,” Morrison added.
Not long after accepting the Single of the Year award, Morris heard his name again when fellow artists Bri Bagwell and Sarah Hobbs announced the Male Artist of the Year.
“I was in shock,” Morris said. “I am completely humbled by this recognition and thank everyone who has believed in me and the band over the last nine years.”
In his acceptance speech, Morris said, “Every artist knows what it takes to persevere, and a lot of times over the years you want to throw in the towel, but there was something that told you to keep going. You just keep doing what the good Lord has called you to do, and that’s what I have always wanted to do — his will and pursue what I know God put me on this earth to do.”
Darrin Morris Band began performing together in October 2012 at a local restaurant near Gilmer, where the group is based. Soon, their camaraderie and common musical vision lit a fire; and during the last eight years the group has taken its live show from stages across Texas to Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska and Nashville, Tennessee. The group has won numerous industry awards and four Top 10 singles, two landing in the No. 1 spot.
Lead singer Morris first began singing as a teenager in the church where his father pastored. His love of Gospel combined with the influences of country artists such as George Strait, Garth Brooks and Keith Whitley helped shape the soulful vocal style that has become his trademark.
Darrin Morris Band’s current single, “She’s Gonna Leave a Mark,” is climbing the Texas charts. Visit https://darrinmorris.band/ to find out where you can see the band live in concert.