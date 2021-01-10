Bats, which consume huge quantities of insects, including many that damage crops, are important to our local economies and Texans protect them as valuable allies. However, bats sometimes create a nuisance when they roost in buildings in large numbers.
There are approximately 1,100 bat species in the world. Texas is home to 33 species. Texas’ most common species is the Mexican free-tailed bat (Tadarida brasiliensis), probably followed by the cave myotis (Myotis velifer), both of which often occupy buildings.
Texas bats occupy a variety of habitats including caves, trees, bridges and buildings. They prefer to roost close to an abundant food source, but Mexican free-tailed bats have been known to travel many miles in a night to feed on their favorite foods.
Texas bats consume some mosquitoes, but their diets consist primarily of moths, including corn earworm and army worm moths and beetles. This diet plays a large role in controlling pests for the agricultural community.
Now moving onto our other furry friends — the house rat and mice.
Also known as commensal rodents, they have long been unwelcome associates of humans. They followed human occupation and development of new countries and are now present in most parts of the world.
Rats and mice live with or close to humans in homes, farm and ranch buildings, grain storage structures, sheds and garages.
To control rats and mice you must first be able to identify the species and the level of infestation. The three commensal rodents are the Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus), the roof or black rat (Rattus rattus), and the house mouse (Mus musculus)
The signs of a rat or mouse infestation include droppings, tracks on damp soil or dusty places and burrows in the ground. There will be signs of gnawing, greasy smears wherever their bodies have touched walls or rafters, and runways in the grass or through trash. If the room has poor ventilation, then you can also smell their presence.
So, are bats and rats friend or foe? Join us to learn more information from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 for the “Getting to Know Bats & Rats” program online. For information on this program and to register, call the Extension Office at 903-236-8429.