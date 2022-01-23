The Pineywoods CEU program will be held Feb. 11 at the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative in Gilmer.
This is an annual program hosted by Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Cass and Marion counties. This program allows participants with Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license to obtain five continuing education units, which are required to maintain the current license.
The capacity for this program is limited to 60 participants. Please call and reserve your spot now. The registration fee is $35 and is payable at the door. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the speakers will begin at 9 a.m. Legacy Ag Credit has graciously offered to sponsor the meal, so you do not want to miss out on this event. The program will conclude around 3 p.m. with a wrap-up and evaluation.
Topics and speakers include:
• Beaver Control for Landowners
Penny Wilkerson, Texas Parks and Wildlife Biologist
• Integrated Pest Management for Livestock Operations
Michael Hampton, Central Life Sciences
• Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update
Mark Matocha, assistant professor and Extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
• Aquatic Weed Identification and Chemical Control
Brittany Chesser, Aquatic Vegetation Management Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
• Handling and Disposing of Agriculture Chemicals
Mark Matocha, assistant professor and Extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Five CEUS are available: (1 LR, 1 IPM, 3 GEN).
Please RSVP to the Gregg County Extension Office at (903) 236-8429.