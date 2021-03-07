Many people are still struggling to find food at the grocery stores with each disaster that has hit East Texas. This is a worry that can easily be solved through growing your own garden at home.
There has been a surge of people interested in growing their own food in the last year and a half and the Gregg County Master Gardener Association noticed and will be providing our Annual Spring Conference.
When starting a vegetable garden, it is important to make vegetable selections for the proper seasons, head to your local garden center or feed store to view all the available seeds.
Cool-season vegetables are things like spinach, loose-leaf lettuces, broccoli and cauliflower and tend to thrive in the cooler months of the year. While our warm-season vegetables are things like summer squashes, zucchinis, tomatoes and corn that tend to do better during our warmer months.
Choosing a healthy vegetable transplant can insure a healthy plant later and the opportunity for a full harvest from your garden. When choosing your transplants, look for a healthy, stalky plant. You want to check that plant for diseased leaves or signs of bugs, making sure to look at the underside of the leaves.
For tips and tricks on growing your own vegetable garden, be sure to register for the Gregg County Master Gardener Spring Conference on March 20 at the Summit Club in Longview.
Cost for the program is $15 per person and topics to be covered are “Vegetable Gardening 101” by Greg Grant and “Herbs” by Ann McCormick.
If you have any questions, contact the Gregg County Extension Office at 903-236-8429.