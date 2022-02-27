Designing a landscape is a lot like creating a piece of art.
In design, we use line, texture and form. The main difference between a piece of art and a landscape is that a landscape is experienced from within as you move through its spaces. Understanding the elements of design and the guiding principles used to bring those elements together is the first step in creating a balanced landscape.
There are five primary elements of design: mass, form, line, texture and color. Of these, mass, form and line are the main tools used to organize space in a landscape. Texture and color provide a supporting role, adding interest and richness. The elements of design guide us in selecting and organizing plants and hardscape elements in the landscape.
Mass describes the space or area occupied by an object. Your house as well as the structures and plantings in a landscape all have mass, as do individual plants. Empty spaces or voids also “occupy” a distinct area, and empty space is more important to landscape design than occupied space. As you select plants and seek balance in a landscape, the mass of individual components (plants and structures), as well as groups of components, will become very important.
Lines direct the movement of the eye through a landscape. Line is one of the most important aspects of design. It determines the way beds and paths flow together. Straight lines are formal and direct, while curved lines are gentler and more natural and jagged lines can be exciting or distracting. Consider line when shaping beds and walkways, or in choosing hardscape elements such as fences. Visualize how the straight line of a fence or a curved walkway might fit with the existing lines of the house, driveway or trees.
Texture is generally determined by the relative size of parts or particles. A plant with a coarse texture has large leaves or flowers and a bold appearance. A fine-textured plant has small leaves and flowers and a soft, delicate, even elegant look. A hosta or plantain lily (Hosta spp.) is an example of a coarse-textured plant, while a fern has a fine texture. Other materials, such as stones can have fine or coarse textures, again based upon the relative size of individual particles. Texture can also be created by rough or smooth surfaces, or by darkness or lightness. Fine elements provide a soft background to contrast the more pronounced course elements in the landscape.
Color is an important design element but is often given too much attention. Line, form and mass provide the bones of a garden. Ignoring these structural elements will result in a poor design.
Warm colors (red, orange and yellow) give a feeling of warmth and excitement. Warm colors can make an object appear larger and closer to you. Cool colors (green and blue) are calming and make objects look smaller and farther away. Purple looks cool next to a warm color and looks warm next to a cool color. White is used for contrast and to separate conflicting colors. Dark colors seem to move away from the viewer, while bright colors jump out. This can be used to create greater depth to a planting. Color can be used to direct the eye, but if used improperly can also be distracting.
