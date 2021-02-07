Have you ever seen a crusty growth on the bark of your tree or bush and wondered what it was or if was going to kill your plant?
The Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Laboratory says, not to panic. It is not a disease; just lichen, which is not completely a fungus or a bacterium. Lichens are made up of a symbiotic relationship between fungi and green algae or cyanobacteria. The algae feed the fungus through photosynthesis, while the alga receives some food and support from the fungus.
Lichens commonly grow in branches and trunks of certain tree species, rocks, fence posts and tombstones. Lichens appear as surface growths that are usually gray or gray green in color. Three forms of lichens exist: crustose (flat type of growth), foliose (leaf-like nut with a prostrate growth), and fruticose (bush-like and erect, or hanging growth).
Lichens grow under conditions of high light intensity. Heavy lichen growth is often an indication of poor vigor as a result cultural problem or stress. Lichens are not parasitic to the tree itself, though heavy growth may begin to restrict gaseous exchange from the twigs and can start to block light from reaching the plant’s surface.
According to the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab, there are currently no chemicals to control lichen growth. The best way to reduce lichen growth is to focus on improving the tree’s vigor and encouraging the growth of a dense canopy, which will reduce light penetration to the surfaces. Fertilization and timely irrigation can be considered strategies for tree vigor improvements. As the canopy density increases, shading will reduce the photosynthetic capacity of the alga, and over time the presence of the lichen should be decreased.
Lichen growth present on the same twig tissue indicates that the tree has experiences past physiological or cultural stresses that have weakened the tree and then the tree canopy, therefor encouraging lichen development.
The Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station can run currently process an average of 2,500 samples a year. For more information you can find the instructions, submission forms and fees online at plantclinic.tamu.edu.