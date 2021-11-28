As winter approaches, the days get shorter. As the days get shorter, we are cut back on the number of daylight hours we have to work outside.
And I start getting calls on cutting back trees and shrubs.
In general, the dead of winter is a great time to cut back, or prune, most trees and shrubs. They are in their dormant stage and can handle pruning quite well.
If you are itching to start now, I’d encourage you to wait a little longer. These last waning days of autumn still give our perennial plants time to store up reserves in their roots. This storage of energy allows them to emerge strong in the coming spring.
Typically, I encourage folks to wait until after the holidays have passed before you do any heavy pruning. Heavy pruning can be defined as cutting back more than one third of a plant.
Caretakers usually cut back perennials by a third anytime during the growing season. Many blooming plants will often re-bloom wonderfully with a light topping throughout the summer. This light pruning has no detrimental effect, so long as you do not do so during time of great duress — such as in the middle of a drought.
Winter pruning of most shrubs such as roses can be pruned anytime during the winter according to regionally known horticulturalist Felder Rushing. In Rushing’s excellent book, “Tough Plants for Southern Gardens,” he says there are really no rules across the board for pruning roses. He says to forget any specific rules you may have heard over the years and simply cut back all the stems of repeat blooming varieties by half.
Regarding landscape trees, Dallas horticulturalist Neil Sperry states, “No plant absolutely has to be pruned.” A plant will grow naturally so long as it has water, sunlight and nutrients.
We choose to prune back trees and shrubs because a branch is in the way or because we simply desire a certain shape or enhanced fruit production.
So, what about the crepe myrtle? I enter this discussion carefully as this is more troublesome than religion or politics in some circles.
Crepe myrtles are beautiful plants that can be categorized as large shrubs orsmall trees. Many standard varieties can reach 20 feet, 25 feet or even 30 feet tall. If you desire a smaller variety, there are dwarf types that grow only to four feet and even miniatures that stop at one to two feet in height.
That said, crepe myrtles do tolerate heavy pruning better than, perhaps, any other small tree. Several have taken large loppers or chainsaws and removed large portions from the trunk of a mature crepe myrtle with the perfect number of trunks and a beautiful vase shaped canopy that bloomed each summer. They struggled to survive; however it sent up several suckers that leafed out and did indeed bloom the following summer.
Fruit trees certainly will produce larger fruit if pruned later this winter. Unlike roses or other ornamental trees, fruit-bearing trees do have some specific timelines and pruning guidelines that you would do well to follow. Fruit owners can study up on pruning techniques at several places, including my favorite gardening page: aggie-horticluture.tamu.edu.
Peach trees are prime examples of how a specific technique can yield an abundance of quality fruit.
So, enjoy the upcoming holidays. Give yourself (as well as your landscape) a little time yet before you break out the loppers and pruning shears.