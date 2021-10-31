Fall is a great time of the year to do a number of things outside.
For your grass, either in your front lawn or in a large hay meadow, adding lime is best done at this time of year.
The high rainfall and soil composition in our region typically causes us to have acidic soils. Speaking technically, our soils will naturally be below a 7 on the pH scale and thus be classified as acidic. And being practical, we add lime (in one of its many forms) to the soil to make it less acidic.
Fall is the ideal time to apply lime to pastures, hay meadow, lawns and landscapes. Different soils will require a different amount of lime to adjust the soil even if it has the same pH value. The texture of the soil, organic matter content and the plants to be grown are all factors to consider in adjusting the pH value.
How much lime is needed? I have no idea, and if folks are honest, no one knows. But for roughly $15 and a couple of weeks’ time, you can find the exact amount needed. Both Texas A&M and SFA have a soils lab and the basic test that will tell you how much lime is needed to correct the pH.
Once the lab receives your soil sample, it will take them a couple of weeks to analyze it and get it back to you.
Soil samples should be taken now, in the fall, for the succeeding year’s crop. If test results indicate a need for limestone, it can be applied in the fall or winter months. Generally, for best results, limestone should be applied at least two to three months prior to planting to allow time for it to neutralize the acidity.
Ground agricultural limestone is most frequently used. The finer the limestone particles, the more rapidly it becomes effective. Agricultural producers needing large quantities typically have three choices, regular “ag-lime” or super-fine lime. Ag lime is a coarser lime, cheaper but less effective. The super fine lime, though higher, is a bargain as it does a better job. The pelletized lime is a newer option that has more availability for application because you do not need a large spreader truck for the applications.
Homeowners can choose from four types of ground limestone products: pulverized, granular, pelletized and hydrated. Pulverized lime is finely ground. Granular and pelletized lime is less likely to clog when spread with a fertilizer spreader over turf areas. The finer the grind of the limestone the faster it will change the soil pH value.
To apply lime, simply spread a thin layer during the winter and give it several months to do its job or spread on bare ground in the spring and then incorporate into the soil. Check the soil pH at least once every three years to see what kind of progress you are making and what other nutrients you may need.
I’ve had some folks ask if wood ashes can be used in the lawn. They can, but it comes with a warning. Unlike lime, wood ashes can raise the pH too high. Wood ashes are not as consistent as limestone but with repeated use, they can drastically raise the pH value of a soil, especially if the soil is sandy in texture
Ashes should not come in contact with germinating seedlings or bare plant roots as they may cause damage. Wood ashes contain fairly high amounts of potassium and calcium and small amounts of phosphate, boron and other elements.
What about the “winter-izer fertilizer” you’ve seen sold at garden centers? It’s probably too late. Fertilizing your summer pasture or lawn grasses at this time of the year would be a poor way to spend your time and money as they are trying to go dormant for the winter. Only winter growing grasses, such as ryegrass, would truly benefit from fertilizer added now.
To sum up, adding lime could be the very thing to really improve your stand of grass. A test will tell you. And if when you get the results back, be sure to give me a call if you need help understanding what is needed.